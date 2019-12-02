December 02, 2019 Weather Forecast

December 02, 2019 Weather ForecastDecember 2, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 2, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Waimea
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light northeast wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light southeast wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
