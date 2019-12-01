Hilo Beaches Close Amid High Surf Warning

Bayfront Highway is currently closed as the National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for north and east facing shores.

Areas affected include Upolu Point in North Kohala to Cape Kumukahi in Puna. High surf will continue into Monday. Coconut Island, Onekahakaha and Kealoha beaches are closed until further notice.

A high surf warning means large breaking surf, significant shore break and dangerous currents that could cause significant injury or death.