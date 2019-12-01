High Surf Warning Downgraded to Advisory

The high surf warning was downgraded to an advisory Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service canceled the warning. However, a high surf advisory remains in effect for all north and east facing shores of Hawai‘i Island through Monday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Beaches may be closed without notice.

Keokea, Mahu Kona, Coconut Island, Onekahakaha, Kealoha Beach Parks remain closed. Bayfront Highway will reopen when debris is removed.