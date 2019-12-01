December 01, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued December 01 at 3:04AM HST until December 02 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Frequent showers. High near 78. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 65. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Frequent showers, mainly after 7am. High near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Frequent showers. High near 67. Very windy, with an east wind 25 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 49. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Frequent showers. High near 76. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 62. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.