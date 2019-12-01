3 Fugitives Found in Volcano Home

Two fugitives were taken into custody early this morning at a residence in Volcano.

Jagger Torres, 21, and Tearon Pacheco-Fernandez, 24, were taken into custody by Hawai‘i County police officers without incident for outstanding warrants. They are being held in the police cellblock pending investigation.

Keani Grace, 29, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Police thank the public for their assistance in calling in tips.