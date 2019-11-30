UH-Hilo to Celebrate Opening, Blessing of Pharmacy School Building

University of Hawai‘i in Hilo will be holding a grand opening and blessing ceremony for the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy Building this week.

Five years after the structure’s groundbreaking, the school will celebrate its permanent facility, on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

In October of 2014, The Office of the Governor released of $33 million for the construction of a 35,000-square-foot instructional and research facility.

Founded in 2006, the school received national recognition in 2017 by attaining full accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) for a full eight years for the first time.

ACPE is the national accreditation body that evaluates all colleges of pharmacy in the nation. DKICP was found to be “compliant” or “compliant with monitoring” in all 25 standards set by ACPE with no “partial” or “noncompliant” findings. In a prior ACPE evaluation in 2015, DKICP was granted full accreditation for two years with the provision that it was “contingent on continuous progress” and monitored by ACPE.