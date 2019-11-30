State Looks to Increase Recruitment, Retention of School Teachers

The state will be looking at implementing new retention and recruitment strategies in an effort to tackle Hawai‘i’s teacher shortage problem.

Gov. David Ige, Hawai‘i State Board of Education (BOE) and the Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) are working together on this issue. Phase I of this effort is a proposed pay differential that would increase compensation for classroom teachers in Special Education, Hawaiian Language Immersion programs and hard-to-staff areas.

HIDOE is seeking the BOE’s approval for this pay differential proposal at the upcoming BOE meeting on Dec. 5 at Central Middle School, located on 1302 Queen Emma Street in Honolulu.

This event will be streamed live through Facebook Live at facebook.com/governordavidige