Officer Recognized for Proactive Efforts in Finding Wanted Persons, Drugs

The East Hawaiʻi Aloha Exchange Club has named Officer Christopher Jelsma as the “Officer of the Month” for October.

Jelsma earned this recognition after two particular incidents in late October. The first was on Oct. 21, when Jelsma and his partner stopped a stolen vehicle and noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view as they questioned two males in the vehicle. The investigation was continued by the Criminal Investigation Section who executed a search warrant and recovered a rifle and multiple zip-lock packets with white substance and glass smoking pipes with residue. The two suspects were arrested for outstanding warrants and the promotion of dangerous drugs with other charges pending.

The next day, Jelsma made another traffic stop, which resulted in two more arrests and charges of firearms and ammunition possession and promotion of dangerous drugs as well as outstanding warrants.

During the month of October, Jelsma made over 20 arrests resulting in nearly 50 criminal cases. In addition to keeping the community safe, he takes responsibility as a Field Training Officer and is the only firearm instructor for his Watch.

Jelsma demonstrates going above and beyond in his duties with keeping our community safe by his relentless and proactive actions in locating wanted persons, keeping dangerous illegal drugs and firearms off the streets, and teamwork with other units.