November 30, 2019 Surf Forecast

November 30, 2019 Surf ForecastNovember 30, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 30, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture with SSW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with SSE winds 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
