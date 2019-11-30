Maunakea Enforcement Results in 3 Arrests, 329 Citations

Increased police presence on the Maunakea Access Road near the demonstration against the Thirty Meter Telescope continued stepped-up traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which began on Aug. 15.

Traffic enforcement between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28 resulted in the issuance of an additional 329 traffic citations, as well as the arrests of three suspects for five offenses, an HPD release said.

The 329 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (162)

Excessive Speeding (7)

Seatbelt (27)

Child Restraint (0)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (2)

Tint (2)

No Driver’s License (9)

No Insurance (7)

Unsafe vehicle (10)

Other moving violation (11)

No License plate (9)

Regulatory (83)

Parking (0)

The five arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (1)

Habitually Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (1)

Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (1)

Driving with a Revoked License (1)

No Insurance (1)

SPONSORED VIDEO

The combined total of the 15-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts stands at 7,241 citations issued and 69 persons arrested for 130 offenses.

The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing demonstration to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike, HPD said.