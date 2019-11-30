High Wind Advisory Issued For Parts of Big Island

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory for Hawaii Island throughout the day.

Northeast winds are expected to pick up to 20-30 mph with gusts of 50 mph. Impacted areas include North and South Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo and Ka‘ū.

Winds this strong can bring down tree branches and utility outages could occur. Officials advice residents to secure outdoor items and for motorists to drive with caution.