High Surf Advisory Issued for North, East Facing Shores

High Surf Advisory Issued for North, East Facing ShoresNovember 30, 2019, 7:09 PM HST (Updated November 30, 2019, 7:09 PM)
The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory this evening through Monday.
The affected areas are for north and east facing shorelines including North Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna.
A high surf advisory means strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous. Affected beaches and roadways may close without notice. There are no closures at this time.