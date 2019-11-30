High Surf Advisory Issued for North, East Facing Shores

By Big Island Now
November 30, 2019, 7:09 PM HST (Updated November 30, 2019, 7:09 PM)
×

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory this evening through Monday.

The affected areas are for north and east facing shorelines including North Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A high surf advisory means strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous. Affected beaches and roadways may close without notice. There are no closures at this time.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments