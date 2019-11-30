Flight Operations Scheduled in Volcanoes National Park

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announces the following upcoming flight plans for December:

Dec. 2, between 9-11 a.m. and Dec. 5 between 10 a.m. and noon to shuttle crew and equipment from Chain of Craters Road at 2,000-foot elevation to ‘Āpua, Keauhou, and Halapē beaches, and extract hawksbill turtle monitoring equipment.

Dec. 3 and Dec. 5, between 7 a.m. and noon, for petrel monitoring from the summit of Kīlauea to Mauna Loa between 8,000 and 9,000 feet in elevation.

Dec. 3 and 4, between 6-8:30 a.m., for crew and equipment transport to the Kahuku-Kapāpala boundary between 5,000 and 9,000 feet in elevation.

Dec. 10, between 6-8:30 a.m., for ungulate surveys near the Ka‘ū desert boundary between sea level and 1,500 feet in elevation.

Dec. 10, between 7 a.m. and noon, for petrel monitoring from the summit of Kīlauea on Mauna Loa between 8,000 and 9,000 feet in elevation.

Dec. 10 and 13, between 8-10 a.m., for transport of field equipment from the end of Hilina Pali Road to Pepeiao Cabin for vegetation monitoring.

Dec. 17, between 9 a.m. and noon for transport of fence material and field equipment from the ‘Ōla‘a Tract.

Dec. 18, between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. for ungulate surveys near Mauna Loa Road from 4,000 to 9,000 feet in elevation.

Dec. 19, between 8-11 a.m., for transport of fence material and field equipment from the Kīpuka Kī and Keauhou-Ka‘ū boundary to 4,000 feet in elevation.

In addition, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation. The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.