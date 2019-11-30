Big Island Road Closures: Nov. 30-Dec. 6

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has issued road and lane closures for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no roadwork scheduled Dec. 1, for the Thanksgiving Weekend.

North Hilo (24-hour closure)

Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Maunakea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

Maunakea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, 7 days a week, for TMT work.

North Hilo

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 18 and 22, Opea Bridge to Maulua Bridge. The single lane closure is scheduled Monday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Ka‘ū

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 45 and 51 in the vicinity of Kapapala Ranch Road and Black Sand Beach Lane. The single lane closure is scheduled Monday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach (Ninole Loop Rd.) on Monday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 6, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

South Kona

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 96 and 97, Kona Sea Ranch Access and Haleili Road, on Monday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Pa‘auilo

Alternating lane closure of one lane at a time on Hawa‘ii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, between East Pa‘auilo Bridge and Kalopa Bridge. The single lane closure is scheduled Monday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 6, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

South Hilo

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 2 and 7, Wailuku Bridge to Kopilimai Road. The single lane closure is scheduled Monday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 6, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

North Kohala

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road/Hawī Road (Route 250) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 19 and 20, Ka‘auhuhu Homestead Road to Red Cinder Road, on Monday Dec. 2 through Friday, Dec. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work.

Honoka‘a

Alternating lane closures on Honoka‘a-Waipi‘o Road (Route 240) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 7, on Monday, Dec. 2 through Friday, Dec. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work.