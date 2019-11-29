Vehicle Registration Kiosks to Close for Maintenance

The County of Hawai‘i’s Motor Vehicle Registration Kiosks at the Safeway supermarkets in Hilo and Kona will be placed out of service on Sunday, Dec. 1 and Monday, Dec. 2 for maintenance.

November motor vehicle registration renewals may be done at the County’s motor vehicle registration offices on Monday, Dec. 2. No late fees will be assessed on November renewals.

For further information, please contact the Motor Vehicle Registration Division at 961-8351.