Unidentified Burglary Suspect Wanted by Police

November 29, 2019, 10:12 AM HST
The Hawai’i Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for a burglary that took place at a Hilo residence on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The suspect was captured on video.
The suspect is seen wearing gloves and took a white bag with him when he left the residence.
Police ask anyone who may have information about this case to call Officer Shane Hanley of South Hilo Patrol at 808-961-2213 or the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.