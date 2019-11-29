Unidentified Burglary Suspect Wanted by Police

By Big Island Now
November 29, 2019, 10:12 AM HST (Updated November 29, 2019, 10:12 AM)
The Hawai’i Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for a burglary that took place at a Hilo residence on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The suspect was captured on video.

The suspect is seen wearing gloves and took a white bag with him when he left the residence.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this case to call Officer Shane Hanley of South Hilo Patrol at 808-961-2213 or the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

