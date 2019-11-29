Transfer Station Closures Around Big Island

Several Hawai‘i Island transfer stations are closed following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Ke‘ei Transfer Station closed at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29. It should reopen as regularly scheduled Sunday, Dec. 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Until 6 p.m. Friday, the public can take their residential waste to the Kealakehe Transfer Station, which is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Puakō Transfer Station closed at 8:00 a.m. Friday. It should reopen as regularly scheduled Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Until 6 p.m. Friday, the public can take their residential waste to the Waimea Transfer Station, which is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Glenwood Transfer Station closed at 8 a.m. Friday. It should reopen as regularly scheduled Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Until 6 p.m. Friday the public can take their residential waste to the Kea‘au or Hilo Transfer Station, which is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Kealakehe Greenwaste Site is also closed Friday and should reopen as regularly scheduled Saturday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Until 4:15 p.m. Friday, the public can take their greenwaste to the West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility, aka the Puʻuanahulu landfill, which is open six days a week from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. The landfill is closed Sundays.

The Kea‘au Greenwaste Site and scrap metal and whitegoods services is also closed Friday and should reopen as regularly scheduled Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Until 4:15 p.m. Friday, the public can take their greenwaste to the East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility, which is open six days a week from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. The facility is closed on Sundays.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270.