Small Craft AdvisoryNovember 29, 2019, 5:30 PM HST (Updated November 29, 2019, 5:04 PM)
3:39 PM HST Friday, Nov. 29, 2019: The National Weather Service in Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY FOR BIG ISLAND WINDWARD WATERS
Winds and Seas: East winds 20 to 30 knots with stronger gusts. Seas 7 to 12 feet through Saturday. Seas building to 10 to 15 feet Saturday night through Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.