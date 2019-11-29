Small Craft Advisory

By Big Island Now
November 29, 2019, 5:30 PM HST (Updated November 29, 2019, 5:04 PM)
3:39 PM HST Friday, Nov. 29, 2019: The National Weather Service in Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY FOR BIG ISLAND WINDWARD WATERS

Winds and Seas: East winds 20 to 30 knots with stronger gusts. Seas 7 to 12 feet through Saturday. Seas building to 10 to 15 feet Saturday night through Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

