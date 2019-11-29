November 29, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
November 29, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 29, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

