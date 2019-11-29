November 29, 2019 Surf Forecast

November 29, 2019 Surf ForecastNovember 29, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 29, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
South East
Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
