North Hawai‘i Resource Fair set for Waimea

The 2nd annual We Are Community! Resource Fair will connect the public with services on Hawai‘i Island aimed at improving physical health, increasing financial competency and offering benefits to those who qualify.

All of Waimea and North Hawai’i are invited to the Fair, which is free of charge and scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Waimea Middle School’s new STEAM Learning Center.

Support and resource booths will be geared toward students, families, kūpuna and the wider community. Also offered will be Blue Zone-friendly snacks, bingo with prizes for children, a drawing for used Chromebooks and a free bag of groceries to take home, according to a Fair press release.

Everyone who comes will be given a passport. The passports will be stamped as attendees move from station to station, with a reward of groceries-to-go from Hawai’i Island Food Basket.

Each station along the gallery walk will have information to share — such as tips on safe use of social media, Blue Zones Project’s Power 9 strategies for living a healthier life, and information about reading programs and technology services at Thelma Parker Memorial Library.

AARP volunteers will be available to schedule free tax preparation help. The Fair will offer guidance on how to apply for SNAP, the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and how to sign up for MEDQUEST for free or low-cost medical insurance.

Also available will be experts to talk about what to do if you or a family member needs a physician, or if you know of someone experiencing loss or having thoughts about suicide.

Learning opportunities will include facts on vaping, how to start a small, hydroponic garden to grow vegetables and what kinds of classes, educational degrees and early college credits are available at either NHERC or Hawai’i Community College at Pālamanui in West Hawai’i, the release said.

NHERC is also bringing its “owl” camera and mic technology used for distance learning classes.

No RSVP is required and parking is available on the south (Maunakea) side of the middle school campus. Attendees may enter campus via the back gate near Kahilu Theatre or the main entry and drive to the building, parking along the entry drive and fire lane. Don’t block access along the fire lane and don’t drive on the field to protect sprinklers.

For information, call Patti Cook at Waimea Middle School 808-937-2833.