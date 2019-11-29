HPD Seeks Missing Hilo Man

The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for a Hilo man who went missing on Thanksgiving.

Francis Savea, described as 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 182 lbs with a short buzz cut, black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his body that include an “L” and “F” on the right side of chest and a full tattoo on his right shoulder, arm and hand. He was last seen in the Lanikaula Street area of Hilo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Jerome Duarte of South Hilo Patrol at 808-961-2213 or the department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311