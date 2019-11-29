HFD Snuffs out Small Brushfire in N. Hawaii, Road Remains Closed

By Max Dible
November 29, 2019, 11:47 AM HST (Updated November 29, 2019, 11:47 AM)
Hawai‘i Island Police are advising the public to avoid Kawaihae Road between Akoni Pule Highway and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway for at least the next two hours due to a brush fire.

Hawai‘i Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Grace said the brushfire, which ignited directly across from the entrance to Spencer Beach Park, had been contained and extinguished as of 11:40 a.m. Friday.

The brushfire was small, Grace said, encompassing what he guessed was around 1,000 square feet. Eight firefighters in four trucks from the South Kohala and Waimea stations responded to the call.

There was no vehicle collision at the scene, Grace continued. However, the Hawai‘i Police Department said in a statement on the road closure that a vehicle traveling on Kawaihae Road experienced a tire blowout, which caused the vehicle’s rim to emit sparks that ignited the brush fire.

Max Dible
Max Dible is a reporter for Big Island Now. He will also serve in a news capacity for Pacific Media Group's Hawai‘i Island family of radio stations. He formerly worked as a community reporter for West Hawai‘i Today in Kailua-Kona from 2016 to 2019. Before that, he was a sports editor, sports reporter and radio talk show personality with the Iowa State Daily and KURE 88.5 FM, respectively, in Ames, Iowa. He's won several regional and national journalism awards, at both the collegiate and professional levels, for breaking news, long-form feature writing and his work as a sports columnist.
