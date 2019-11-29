Autopsy of 4-Year-Old Says She Died of Stabbing

An autopsy completed Friday indicates that a 4-year-old girl who died Wednesday after an incident in her Hawaiian Beaches home died as the result of an accidental stab wound, according to the Hawai‘i Police Department.

The medical examiner’s preliminary findings appear consistent with an accidental stab wound, the report said. The examiner has, however, has deferred ruling on the manner of death pending additional analysis, the report continued.

Police received report of the incident a little before noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27. HPD Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Friday that the accident occurred in the kitchen of the home where two male minors were preparing breakfast unaccompanied by adults, as the parents weren’t home.

When police arrived, a neighbor was performing CPR on the child who later died at Hilo Medical Center, Amon-Wilkins said in the same interview.

Detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section are continuing the investigation.