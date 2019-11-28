November 28, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high E short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with ENE winds less than 5mph.

South East

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.