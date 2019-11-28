Learn to Write a Business Plan with SBDC

Need to learn how to write a business plan?

The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will be offering a workshop on that topic Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Hale Iako in Suite 119, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive, Kailua-Kona on the NELHA (OTEC) Campus.

Registration is at 8:45 a.m.

Would you ever start on a journey not knowing where you were going? You’d need a map or at least a plan on how to get where you want to go. That’s what a business plan is for your business. It’s to layout the how and where you are going to go with your business, with words and numbers.

Business plans will help you focus your vision, communicate it to lenders and other business partners, and test drive it for any flaws you need to correct.

Attendees will learn how to do the following:

Develop a mission

Outline a marketing plan

Project your sales and expenses

Plan your staffing

All these skills will be taught in the format of a business plan — a map guiding you to business success.

Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online at www.hisbdc.org and click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage, or call 808-333-5000 for more information.