Five Arrested After Altercation With Police

Junel Hartman. PC: HPD

Fritz Hartman. PC: HPD

Johnny Hartman. PC: HPD

Nicknas Hartman. PC: HPD SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT Junel Hartman. PC: HPD



Fritz Hartman. PC: HPD



Johnny Hartman. PC: HPD



Nicknas Hartman. PC: HPD

Four adults and one juvenile are facing charges after several of them allegedly assaulted multiple Hawai‘i Police Department officers.

Big Island detectives charged the suspects with an array of offenses stemming from a large affray, or a disruptive fight, at a Hilo residence on the evening of Monday, Nov. 25.

The individuals charged Wednesday are identified as Junel Hartman, an 18-year-old female; Johnny Hartman, a 39-year-old male; Fritz Hartman, a 30-year-old male; Nicknas Hartman, a 24-year-old-male; and a 14-year-old male juvenile. All those arrested are residents of Hilo.

At about 10:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a large gathering and loud party at a residence on the 1500 block of Kino‘ole Street. Officers made repeated attempts to disperse the individuals at the party, according to an HPD report.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Officers attempted to arrest one of the residents. Several other intoxicated individuals at the party aggressively approached officers, attempting to interfere with the arrest of the subject by physically assaulting the officers, the report continued.

Additional officers responded to assist with the large crowd, estimated to be around 40.

Two officers were injured during the dust up, which resulted in one officer being transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room to be treated for injuries to his jaw. He was later released. The second officer was treated by medics at the scene.

After conferring with prosecutors, the following individuals were charged for the following offenses:

Nicknas Hartman was charged with assault against a law enforcement officer in the first-degree, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to disperse and escape in the second-degree. His bail was set at $23,000.

Johnny Hartman was charged with assault against a law enforcement officer in the first-degree, disorderly conduct, failure to disperse and escape in the second-degree. His bail was set at $22,000.

Fritz Hartman was charged failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing government operations. His bail was set at $1,750.

Junel Hartman was charged with failure to disperse and disorderly conduct. Her bail was set at $750.

The male juvenile was charged with assault against a law enforcement officer in the first-degree, resisting arrest, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct. He was released to the custody of the State.

The four adults charged remain in police custody at the East Hawaiʻi Detention Center in lieu of bail. Their initial court appearances are scheduled for Friday afternoon, Nov. 29.

Assaulting a police officer who is engaged in the performance of duty is a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.