Coastal Flood Watch, Small Craft Advisory

3:34 PM HST Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

COASTAL FLOODING POSSIBLE IN CONJUNCTION WITH HIGH TIDE

Affected Areas on Hawai‘i Island: Kona, Kohala, South Big Island, North Big Island, East Big Island.

Coastal flooding is possible early Friday morning along all shores of the Hawaiian Islands due to unusually high water levels during peak tides.

Impacts of the higher than normal water levels may include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, salt water inundation of typically vulnerable low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure. The potential for coastal flooding will diminish late in the week as the peak daily tides diminish.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

Winds and Seas: East winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.