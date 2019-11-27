Salvation Army Thanksgiving Meals on Big Island

The Salvation Army will be providing approximately 5,000 Thanksgiving holiday meals through annual meal events at locations statewide.

“With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, we wanted to highlight our annual Thanksgiving meal events by island,” said Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “We encourage those in need of a meal who can’t attend our annual events, please reach out to The Salvation Army Corps in their community. A complete list of locations can be found (online).”

HAWAI‘I ISLAND

Hilo: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aunt Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale, which is located at 799 Pi‘ilani Street.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kailua-Kona: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill, which is located at 75-5995 Kuakini Highway Kailua-Kona. Sign up at The Salvation Army Kona Corps or at Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill. Delivery of plate lunches for elderly and shut ins are also available. Call 808-326-2330 to request a meal to be delivered.

North Hawai‘i Island: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Each year, The Salvation Army Honoka‘a Corps delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need in North Hawai‘i Island with the help of local community partners and volunteers.