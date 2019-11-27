Pua Na Pua Arts Festival Set for December

By Big Island Now
November 27, 2019, 1:57 PM HST (Updated November 27, 2019, 1:57 PM)
Photograph courtesy of Donkey Mill Art Center from the 2018 Pua Na Pua Arts Festival.

Full Life Hawai‘i, Abled Hawai’i Artists and Donkey Mill Art Center are pleased to announce the 4th annual Pua Na Pua Arts Festival, empowering people of all abilities to explore self-employment through the arts.

This yearʻs festival will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Lanihau Center in Kailua-Kona from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This art fair is the only one of its kind in West Hawai’i, inclusively celebrating the contributions of both developmentally-disabled (DD) and non-DD artists, with booths available to artists of all abilities. The event will feature arts, crafts, live Holiday music, hula, sensory booths, a silent auction, KWXX Treasure Chest, ʻono food vendors, a Keiki Zone with photos with Santa, face painting and more.

Entertainment

  • Special Guest Speaker Councilwoman, Rebecca Shute-Villegas
  • Holiday Concert with Blue Jade featuring Ann Hoku Lyn
  • Showcasing the talented keiki of Big Island Music Academy
  • Performance by Halau Kahakani
  • Silent Auction fundraiser for Donkey Mill Art Center
  • Resource information booths for the Disabled community
  • Treasure Chest giveaway by KWXX FM
