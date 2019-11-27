November 27, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.