Lizard, Iguana Found on Big Island, O‘ahu

Alligator lizard found in Hilo. PC: HDOA

Green iguana found on Oahu. PC: HDOA

Alligator lizard found in Hilo. PC: HDOA SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT Alligator lizard found in Hilo. PC: HDOA



Green iguana found on Oahu. PC: HDOA



Alligator lizard found in Hilo. PC: HDOA

A lizard and an iguana were captured on separate Hawaiian Islands over the last week.

An alligator lizard was found on a Christmas tree in Hilo over the weekend and a green iguana was captured this week in Waimānalo, O‘ahu, according to Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture press release.

A Hilo resident was transporting a Christmas tree on the rack of his vehicle over the weekend. When he arrived home, he spotted a large lizard on top of the Christmas tree. He was able to capture it and reported the animal to the state’s pest hotline at 808-643-7378.

Plant Quarantine inspectors from HDOA picked up the foot-long lizard Monday morning. Reptile experts at the Honolulu Zoo and the Pana`ewa Rainforest Zoo have identified the lizard as a southern alligator lizard.

SPONSORED VIDEO

HDOA inspectors have traced the origin of the Christmas tree to a shipment from Washington State and conducted follow-up inspections of the remaining Christmas trees from that shipment. No evidence of other alligator lizards was found, the release said. Arrangements are currently being made to allow the Pana`ewa Rainforest Zoo to temporarily safeguard the lizard under quarantine conditions for educational purposes.

Southern alligator lizards are native to the US and Mexico and may grow up to two feet in length. Their diet includes various insects, spiders, snails and other lizards.

On Monday morning, O`ahu Plant Quarantine inspectors were notified by Honolulu Police about a green iguana that was spotted in a tree at a residence in Waimanalo. Inspectors were immediately dispatched and captured the green iguana, which is approximately four to five feet long.

When fully grown, green iguanas may reach up to six feet in length from head to tip of tail. The tail is quite powerful, acting as a dangerous weapon in fending off enemies. Green iguanas are native to central Mexico through South America and are typically vegetarians but are known to disturb bird nestlings and feed on eggs.

Although they are found on O`ahu, it is illegal to import, possess or transport iguanas in Hawai`i. Persons possessing illegal animals are subject to stiff penalties, including fines of up to $200,000 and up to three years in prison.

Anyone with information on illegal animals should call the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-7378. Individuals who have illegal animals are encouraged to turn them in under the state’s amnesty program, which provides immunity from prosecution. Illegal animals may be turned in to any HDOA Office, municipal zoo or Humane Society — no questions asked and no fines assessed.