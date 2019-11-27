IRONMAN World Championship Doc Airing in December

Every year, IRONMAN releases a documentary on its signature race held annually on Hawai‘i Island.

The documentary special of the VEGA IRONMAN World Championship is set to air Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. HST on NBC. The special will chronicle triathlon’s pinnacle event through the champions and inspirational athletes that competed in Kailua-Kona this year.

Re-airs of the 2019 documentary special will also be available on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. HST and Wednesday Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. HST on NBCSN.

The special will be made available internationally via the IRONMAN Now page on Facebook Watch. Viewers interested in watching the documentary special through Facebook can find it online.

“We are incredibly proud of what we were able to produce this year,” said Matthieu Van Veen, chief revenue officer for The IRONMAN Group. “With the astounding collection of world-class athletes and inspirational participants that competed in this event, we wanted to deliver a show that matches the intensity, emotion and breathtaking visuals for viewers at home to feel like they are part of the day. Whether people are tuning in to watch a family member, a friend, or simply to be inspired, we want them to walk away feeling like anything is possible.”

This year’s 90-minute show features footage that spans from the pre-race build-up of body marking to the final hours of the race’s nighttime finish, as athletes make their way to the finishing chute nestled on Ali`i Drive.

The dramatic visuals will take viewers inside the intense and emotionally-charged day that surrounds the variety of athletes and competition during the 2.4-mile ROKA swim in Kailua Bay, the 112-mile Ventum bike across barren lava fields and the 26.2-mile HOKA ONE ONE run along Ali`i Drive.

The broadcast will be narrated by Jim Cutler, whose work has previously appeared on NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX and ESPN.

Some of the motivational and inspirational stories that will be shared in the broadcast tell a tale of perseverance and the athletes’ abilities to overcome challenges while remaining steadfast in pursuing their dreams.

Before the NBC broadcast of the 2019 Vega IRONMAN World Championship, NBCSN will air the series IRONMAN: Quest for Kona, presented by Gatorade Endurance. That airing will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 27 starting at 6:30 p.m. HST. The series will take viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at the ups and downs of five professional triathletes trying to qualify for triathlon’s pinnacle event.

For more information about the IRONMAN World Championship, visit www.ironman.com/im-world- championship. Viewers should check local listings for broadcast information in their areas.

For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com.