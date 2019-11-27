HPD Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo

The Hawai‘i Police Department has confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place in Hilo on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

Assistant Chief Sam Thomas said the incident took place at an establishment or establishments off Puainako Street.

While HPD does not divulge the specific names of businesses that are the scenes of such incidents, police sent out a release earlier in the day to warn motorists to avoid the Kanoelehua Avenue entrance to Jack in the Box and Kīlauea Avenue at the entrance to KTA.

Thomas said as of 2:15 p.m., he had not been given confirmation of how many officers fired their weapons or who the shots were fired at.

HPD spokesperson Alan Richmond said he was waiting on detail confirmation, which he expected to come through Wednesday afternoon, before issuing an official statement.