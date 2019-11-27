HPD Investigating Death of 4-Year-Old Child

By Big Island Now
November 27, 2019, 6:14 PM HST (Updated November 27, 2019, 6:14 PM)
×

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old female stemming from an incident that occurred at a residence in the Hawaiian Beaches Subdivision, according to an HPD press release.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, at approximately 11:44 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a juvenile female with an injury to her neck.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The child was transported by Hawaiʻi Fire Department medics to the Hilo Medical Center, where life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section are continuing this investigation, which is classified as manslaughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 8 )
View Comments