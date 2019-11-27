HPD Investigating Death of 4-Year-Old Child

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old female stemming from an incident that occurred at a residence in the Hawaiian Beaches Subdivision, according to an HPD press release.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, at approximately 11:44 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a juvenile female with an injury to her neck.

The child was transported by Hawaiʻi Fire Department medics to the Hilo Medical Center, where life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section are continuing this investigation, which is classified as manslaughter.