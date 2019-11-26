Small Craft AdvisoryNovember 26, 2019, 7:28 AM HST (Updated November 26, 2019, 7:28 AM)
‹
›×
3:17 AM HST Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
Winds and Seas: East winds 15 to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
SPONSORED VIDEO
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.