Small Business Saturday Event in Keauhou

Keauhou Shopping Center is hosting Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Small Business Saturday comes the day after Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and focuses on supporting local merchants and “shopping small,” according to a Center press release.

Shopping will come with a side of entertainment throughout the day including performances by Mauka Soul, Ben Kaili, Heavenly Hula and the Hawai‘i County Band.

There will be a Christmas Toy Drive for the Friends of the Children of West Hawai`i, pet adoptions by the Hawai’i Island Humane Society from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., photos with the Grinch at Kona Stories from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and an Artisan’s Reception at Blue Sea Artisan’s Gallery starting at 5 p.m.

For more event information, visit www.keauhoushoppingcenter.com.