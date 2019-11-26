HPD Arrests 15 Motorists for DUI Offenses

The Hawai`i Police Department arrested 15 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 978 DUI arrests compared with 977 during the same period last year, an increase of 0.1%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 2 13 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 3 256 Puna 1 160 Ka’u 0 18 Kona 8 431 South Kohala 0 91 North Kohala 1 6 Island Total 15 978

There have been 876 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,045 during the same period last year, a decrease of 16.2%.

Through Sunday, Nov. 24 there were 22 fatal crashes resulting in 22 fatalities compared with 26 fatal crashes resulting in 28 fatalities, two of which had multiple deaths, for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 15.4% for fatal crashes, and 21.4% or fatalities.

Another fatal accident occurred in Honoka‘a on Monday, Nov. 25.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.