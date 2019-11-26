HPD Arrests 15 Motorists for DUI Offenses

By Big Island Now
November 26, 2019, 2:02 PM HST (Updated November 26, 2019, 2:02 PM)
The Hawai`i Police Department arrested 15 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 978 DUI arrests compared with 977 during the same period last year, an increase of 0.1%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua213
North Hilo03
South Hilo3256
Puna1160
Ka’u018
Kona8431
South Kohala091
North Kohala16
Island Total15978

There have been 876 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,045 during the same period last year, a decrease of 16.2%.

Through Sunday, Nov. 24 there were 22 fatal crashes resulting in 22 fatalities compared with 26 fatal crashes resulting in 28 fatalities, two of which had multiple deaths, for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 15.4% for fatal crashes, and 21.4% or fatalities.

Another fatal accident occurred in Honoka‘a on Monday, Nov. 25.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

