HDOT Announces Holiday Contraflow Closure

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has announced the AM northbound contraflow on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) between Shower Drive and Kaloli Drive will not operate on Thursday, Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving Holiday or Friday for the public-school holiday.

The Highway 130 normal contraflow hours are between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Motorists should keep in mind that this schedule does not include public school holidays and state holidays, as the contraflow is designed to alleviate the morning rush hour traffic that occurs when school is in session, an HDOT press release stated.