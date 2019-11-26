Hawai‘i Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Crimes Involving a Minor

An O‘ahu man and former police officer is guilty of attempted sexual contact with a minor, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office District of Hawai‘i.

James Dean Kalani Goeas, 63, of Waipahu, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to one count of using a facility in interstate commerce to knowingly attempt to entice an individual who has not attained the age of 18 years to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 9, 2020, before Senior US District Judge Helen Gillmor.

US Attorney Kenji M. Price for the District of Hawai‘i stated that according to court documents and information presented in court, on March 23 and March 24, 2019, Goeas engaged in a series of online chats and telephonic text sessions with an undercover agent acting in the role of a 13-year-old male.

During their conversations, Goeas arranged to meet the underage male at Maukalani Park with the intent to engage in sexual activity. Upon arrival at the park on March 24, Goeas was arrested and agents located both condoms and lubricating gel in his vehicle.

After law enforcement officers arrested him, Goeas admitted that, on multiple prior occasions, he had engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with teenaged, minor males.

“These prosecutions demonstrate our continued commitment to holding those who attempt to sexually exploit our young people responsible for their egregious behavior. We will continue to seek justice in these cases to the fullest extent of the law,” stated US Attorney Price.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the State of Hawai‘i Attorney General’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Ken Sorenson.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by US Attorney’s Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.