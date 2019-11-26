Coastal Flooding Possible Through Friday

4:21 PM HST Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

COASTAL FLOODING POSSIBLE IN CONJUNCTION WITH HIGH TIDE ACROSS ALL MAIN HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH FRIDAY

SPONSORED VIDEO

Affected Areas on the Big Island: Kona, Kohala, South Big Island, North Big Island and East Big Island.

Coastal flooding is possible this week along all shores of the Hawaiian Islands due to unusually high water levels. The greatest potential for coastal flooding impacts will be during the peak high tides through Friday, which will occur during the early morning hours. Visit tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov for more specific information about forecast tides and water levels in your area.

Impacts of the higher than normal water levels may include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, salt water inundation of typically vulnerable low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps, and other coastal infrastructure. The potential for coastal flooding will diminish late in the week as the peak daily tides diminish.