Victim in Single-Vehicle Crash Identified

A 35-year-old Naʻalehu man died following a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Nov. 24 on Kamaoa Road in Naʻalehu 0.7 miles east of South Point Road.

The deceased has been positively identified as Paul Ray Roby.

Responding to a 9:55 a.m. call, police determined that a white 2000 Mercedes-Benz convertible heading east had run off of the right shoulder (makai side) of the roadway.

The vehicle went down an eight-foot embankment and struck several trees before overturning. The male driver was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:27 p.m.

Police believe that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646, ext. 229.

This is the 22nd traffic fatality this year compared to 28 at this time last year.