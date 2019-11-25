Tickets on Sale to PGA Tour Champions at Hualalai

Tickets are now available to the 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, held at the Hualalai Golf Club the week of Jan. 13-18, 2020.

Good-Any-One-Day grounds tickets are available for $25, or fans can purchase three days of grounds access for $45 Thursday through Saturday.

Each year, youth aged 18 years and younger are admitted free of charge to the Mitsubishi Electric Championship when accompanied by a ticketed adult. The tournament will offer free admission for active, retired or reserve US military members and their dependents.

The tournament is observing the local tradition of Aloha Friday on Jan. 17 and encouraged fans to wear Hawaiian-patterned clothing. Those taking part in this new tournament tradition will be joining players, staff and volunteers as they welcome in the weekend, a Tour release stated.

For spectators attending the tournament, upon entering the Hualalai Resort, follow the spectator parking signs to the official parking facility where parking is free to all attendees. An air-conditioned minibus will transport riders directly to the admission gate and are also available for return transportation to vehicles. Busses will run from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The 2019 event was won by Tom Lehman, who went on to finish the season ranked No. 17 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Winner of the 1996 Open Championship, Lehman is a 12-time victor on the PGA TOUR Champions and although he did not capture a second win in 2019 season, he went on to collect six additional top 10s. Lehman is set to return to Hualalai this coming January to defend his title.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit pgatour.com/mec.