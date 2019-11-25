One Dead, One Injured in Honoka‘a Crash

A head-on collision in Honoka‘a Monday morning has left one person dead and another in serious condition.

The Hawai‘i County Fire Department responded to a 5:59 a.m. call of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 19 near the 46-mile marker.

According to an HFD report, the collision occurred between a Honda Civic and an unspecified Dodge. One person was DOA, or dead on arrival, the report continued.

The Hawai‘i Police Department is investigating the scene but had not released any details as of 9 a.m. Monday.

The incident is the sixth Big Island traffic fatality in November and the 23rd in 2019.

Both lanes remain closed on Highway 19 near the 46-47 mile markers. That closure is expected to stretch into late morning or early afternoon.

An alternate route through Ahualoa on the Old Māmalahoa Highway from Honoka‘a to Lakeland is available to passenger vehicles. Large trucks can not navigate the tight turns and narrow roads, according to an HPD press release.