HPD Seeks to Identify Two Burglary Suspects

HPD Seeks to Identify Two Burglary SuspectsNovember 25, 2019, 9:40 AM HST (Updated November 25, 2019, 9:40 AM)
‹
›×
Unidentified burglary suspect. PC: HPD Unidentified burglary suspect. PC: HPD Unidentified burglary suspect. PC: HPD
SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT
Unidentified burglary suspect. PC: HPD Unidentified burglary suspect. PC: HPD Unidentified burglary suspect. PC: HPD
The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two female parties involved in a burglary case that occurred in the Black Sand Beach subdivision in Pāhoa.
Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer Wyatt Kaili-Leong at 808-965-2715.