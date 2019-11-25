HPD Seeks to Identify Two Burglary Suspects

Unidentified burglary suspect. PC: HPD

Unidentified burglary suspect. PC: HPD

Unidentified burglary suspect. PC: HPD SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT Unidentified burglary suspect. PC: HPD



Unidentified burglary suspect. PC: HPD



Unidentified burglary suspect. PC: HPD

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two female parties involved in a burglary case that occurred in the Black Sand Beach subdivision in Pāhoa.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer Wyatt Kaili-Leong at 808-965-2715.