HPD Nabs Mississippi Kidnapping Suspect

By Big Island Now
November 25, 2019, 3:49 PM HST (Updated November 25, 2019, 3:49 PM)
Joseph O’Dell Fish. PC: HPD

Hawaiʻi Island Detectives arrested a 41-year-old man last week stemming from charges in Hinds County, Mississippi.

On the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 21, Joseph O’Dell Fish of Edwards, Mississippi was taken into custody without incident and charged on the strength of an extradition warrant for kidnapping.

He was held at the police cellblock without bail and pending his initial court appearance, which was last Friday, Nov. 22.

An extradition hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

