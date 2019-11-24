WHCHC Receives $1 Million Healthcare Grant

West Hawai‘i Community Health Center will soon be bolstered by a grant of more than $1 million to provide low income families on Hawai‘i Island with access to better healthcare.

The grant came down from the US Department of Health & Human Services.

The West Hawai‘i Community Health Center operates eight locations on the Big Island and offers primary health services to medically underserved individuals and families regardless of their ability to pay. The Center provides medical, behavioral health and dental services to people of all ages.

In 2018, WHCHC served more than 16,000 patients, according to a press release. A significant number of those patients include veterans, migrant farm workers, patients experiencing homelessness and patients living in poverty.