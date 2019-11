Painting by Observation at Volcano Art Center

PC: Lisa Maria Martin

Volcano artist, Lisa Maria Martin will teach a two-day workshop on painting from observation slated for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 – 8, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village.

This class is suited for beginner and intermediate students looking to grow a painting practice or to help take their art to the next level by observing and painting from life, a VAC press release stated.

The cost for the two-day workshop is $240/$220 for VAC Members. A supply list for students to bring will be provided upon registration. To register, call Volcano Art Center at 808-967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

The Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.