November 24, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued November 24 at 3:31AM HST until November 25 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Occasional showers. High near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 10pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers. High near 79. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.