November 24, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
November 24, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 24, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

North East

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

