November 24, 2019 Surf Forecast

November 24, 2019 Surf ForecastNovember 24, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 24, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.
