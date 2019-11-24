Hawai‘i Island Vacation Rentals Increase Slightly in October

Vacation rental performance on Hawai‘i Island increased slightly in October from the previous month, according to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. Numbers remained roughly the same compared to the same time last year.

HTAʻs Vacation Rentals Performance Report for October 2019 showed there were roughly 225,000 available unit nights available on Hawai‘i Island. Unit demand was 144,000 unit nights, resulting in 63.8% occupancy at an average daily rate (ADR) of $148. Hawai‘i Island hotels were 74.1% occupied with an ADR of $239.

According to the report, the total monthly supply of statewide vacation rentals during October was 949,700 unit nights. Monthly demand was 690,000 unit nights, resulting in an average monthly unit occupancy of 72.6% (see Figure 1).

In total, the report included data for 33,948 units, representing 58,969 bedrooms in the Hawaiian Islands. Units included those listed on Airbnb, Booking.com, HomeAway and TripAdvisor. Data for units in HTA’s Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report and Hawai‘i Timeshare Quarterly Report were excluded. .

In comparison, Hawai‘i’s hotels were 79.1% occupied in October 2019. But the report noted that unlike hotels, condominium hotels and timeshare resorts, vacation rental units are not necessarily available year-round or even for every day of the month. The ADR for vacation rental units statewide in October was $192, lower than the ADR for hotels of $253.